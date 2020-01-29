George Wesley Sparr (74), born April 21, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Charles Wesley Sparr and Emma Ann Tracy, passed away January 27, 2020, due to natural causes. George had a love of nature. He spent as much time as he could either at his cabin at Palisades or in his yard in Idaho Falls. When he spent time doing anything, he would bring his family along with him and instill important values such as hard work, honesty, integrity, kindness, and joy. George was a friend to all. He was the first person to volunteer to help his neighbor when there was a need. In June of 1964, George married Jeanna Lee Lemon. Their family consists of two daughters, Tammy Jean Evans and Brenda Kaye Lindstrom. They were married for about 18 years. He was then later married to Sherry Johnson for 13 years. He then met his best friend, Saundra Hamm, who he enjoyed the remainder of his life with. George loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He made every effort to attend those things that were important to each of them. He also made sure to always have cookies readily available for when they came to visit. George was the sourdough king. Each year at the Emma's Kids Reunion, George won the award for best sourdough pancakes (which angered his sisters). The competition got pretty heated when a wooden spoon became involved. George had a laugh like no one else. His joy spread to all those who came in contact with him. He was known for always being so happy and helpful. George began working at Jack Thomas Grain in 1963 after graduating from Idaho Falls High School and worked there until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed being retired, which provided him with more opportunities to enjoy Palisades. George is survived by daughter, Brenda (Daren) Lindstrom; sister, Eva McGary; brother, Ray Hogan; son-in-law, Aaron Evans; grandchildren: Brandon (Wendy) Evans, Chantell Evans, Britney (Jason) Croney, Derek (Janeil) Peterson, and Brooklyn Peterson; seven great-grandchildren; and best friend, Saundra Hamm; along with many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones. George is preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Evans; his parents, Charles and Emma Sparr; his brothers: Buster Sparr and Dennis Hogan; and his sisters; Dorothy Barker, Kay Bregg, Sharon Corsini, Bernice Belnap and Yvonne Sparr. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Summerwood Ward at 1925 East 49th South, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. George 4/21/1945 - 1/27/2020Wesley Sparr