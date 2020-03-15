Annette Merkley Speelmon, age 74, of Terreton, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Annette was born March 9, 1946 in Heber City, Utah to Loyal and Marjorie Duke Merkley. She attended schools in American Fork, Utah and graduated from American Fork High School in 1964. She continued her education at Brigham Young University in Secretarial Science. Annette served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: One to the Southern States Mission and the other to the Family and Church History Mission in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Ben Speelmon on August 22, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Utah while attending Brigham Young University and then moved to Terreton, Idaho in 1978 where they currently reside. She worked for many years as a librarian at West Jefferson High School. She was an avid reader and loved keeping the library organized for the students. She loved to design and make quilts. She was very musical and played the piano and organ for over forty years and especially loved the Church hymns. She is survived by her husband Ben Speelmon of Terreton, Eric (April) Speelmon of Mesa, Arizona, Kimberli Long (Kris) of Chubbuck, Idaho and Natalie Jensen (Nathan) of Provo, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son David Speelmon. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Terreton Stake Center; 1297 E 1500 N, Terreton, ID 83450. Although the family would love to see all of Annette's friends and loved ones, the viewing and funeral will be limited to immediate and extended family because of recent health concerns and LDS Church directives. All are invited to extend love and condolences through digital and other means. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Annette 3/9/1946 - 3/12/2020Merkley Speelmon
