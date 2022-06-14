William "Bill" Van Speirs, 88, our adorable, sweet, and kind father, passed away June 11, 2022. Bill was born in Bennington, Idaho, on October 4, 1933, to Lorenzo and Mary Van Orman Speirs. He was the youngest of five children. He attended schools in Bennington and Montpelier, graduating in 1951 from Montpelier High School. After graduating, he worked on the family farm in the summers, and in the winters he worked as a carpenter for Union Pacific Railroad. He met the love of his life, Myrna Birch, on a blind date, set up by his friend, Denny Burdick. He served in the California Mission from 1954-1956 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After he returned home, he and Myrna were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 27, 1956. Bill was drafted into the Army shortly after, attending Basic Training at Fort Ord, California. He was stationed in Germany for a year. While in the Army, he was trained as a carpenter and explosive specialist. Bill and Myrna settled in Bennington for three years after serving his country. In 1961, they moved to Ucon, Idaho. He worked in construction for various entities, and in 1968, he went to work for Capp Homes. He suffered a gunshot wound while building a home in the Roberts/Menan area in November 1968. It was touch and go for a while, but he pulled through. This was a difficult time for Bill and Myrna, as mom was due anytime with Edward. He went to work for School District #93 in the maintenance department in 1969. He also worked for the Shelley School District, retiring in 1994. Bill liked to be busy. He referred to himself as a general factotum "Jack of all trades, master of none." A neighbor once said, "Bill will have what you need, if he can find it." He often did remodeling, home repair, concrete work, locksmithing, furniture repair and refinishing on the side, and had a special affinity for helping the widows in the community. During the summers, he would work at the Sky-Vu Drive-In movie theater, taking tickets or running the movie projector. His kids would often accompany him to watch the movies while he was working. Once while taking tickets, he was held up by knife point and the guy demanded money. Dad responded that he couldn't do that, a scuffle ensued, the guy fled and dad pursued. In the 1970s, Bill became the sexton of the Ucon Cemetery and enlisted the help of his wife and all of his children in the grounds keeping, burial, and record keeping of the cemetery. During retirement, Bill and Myrna traveled to various Church and National historical sites, having driven from coast to coast, border to border. They visited Tijuana, Mexico, and various areas of Canada. Dad loved spending time with his family and dancing with the babies. Bill was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Scouting program, Priesthood quorums, Sunday School and library. Bill is survived by their eight children, Glen (Sharla) Speirs, David Speirs, Iras (Kevin) Miller, Marietta (Tory) Blanchard, Edward (Nicole) Speirs, Jolene (Ryan) Pierson, Clark Speirs, and Patricia Judy; 35 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna; his parents; brother, Eldon; sisters, Louise Mickelson, Berniece Tarbet, Margaret Burdick; daughter-in-law, Cindy Speirs; son-in-law, Kerry Judy; grandson, Micah Pierson; and great granddaughter, Tara Voorheis. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Ucon Monument Ward, 10854 North 41 East with Bishop Jim Passey officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Hospice of Eastern Idaho and Brio Home Health for their excellent care of Bill. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bill 10/4/1933 - 6/11/2022Speirs
