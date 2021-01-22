Myrna Birch Speirs, 84, passed away January 19, 2021, surrounded by her sweetheart and family. Myrna was born in Wilford, Idaho, January 19,1937, to George and Iras Clark Birch. She was the youngest of 4 children. She attended schools in Sugar-Salem, Ucon, and Ammon, graduating in 1955 from Bonneville High School. She attended Excelsis Beauty School in 1956. She was an excellent cake decorator, oil painter, seamstress, breadmaker, candy maker, and hairdresser. She met the love of her life, William "Bill" Speirs, on a blind date. They hit it off right away. While Bill was on an LDS mission, she completed high school and beauty school. When Bill returned, they were married on April 27,1956, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Bill was drafted in the Army in May and sent to Fort Ord, CA. Myrna was able to live with him for a few months before he was sent to Germany. After Bill came home, they lived in Bennington for 3 years and then moved to Ucon in 1961. Myrna and Bill raised their children in Ucon where they learned the value of hard work by working together as a family in our large garden, canning fruits, vegetables, and caring for the cemetery grounds and burials in the Ucon Cemetery. Myrna worked as a custodian at the Ucon Elementary School for 24 years, retiring in 2000. During retirement, Myrna and Bill traveled to various Church and National historical sites, having driven from coast to coast, border to border. They visited Tijuana, Mexico, and various areas of Canada. They especially enjoyed driving the West Coast Highway from San Diego to Anacortes, Washington, and Kootenay Lake, British Columbia, Canada, where her mother was born. Myrna was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in all the auxiliaries in some capacity. She assisted in setting up the first library in the Ucon church and served many years as the church librarian. She served a service mission for 2 years in the Idaho Falls Temple in the clothing department. Myrna is survived by her sweetheart of 64 years, Bill; eight children, Glen (Sharla), David, Iras (Kevin) Miller, Marietta (Tory) Blanchard, Edward (Nicole), Jolene (Ryan) Pierson, Clark, and Patricia Judy; 35 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren. and 2 more expected this year. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rex Birch and Kay Birch; sister, Thora Robinson; daughter-in-law, Cindy Speirs; son-in-law, Kerry Judy; grandson, Micah Pierson; and great granddaughter, Tara Voorheis. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Ucon Monument Ward, 10854 N 41 E. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live via Zoom. Please join us using the following information. Zoom ID: 4089040125. Pass: 848183. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Myrna 1/19/1937 - 1/19/2021Speirs
