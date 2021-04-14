Fontella Bitton Spelts was born March 18, 1921, in Menan, Idaho. Fontella was the second child of Don Carlos Bitton and Elda Gertrude Harmon. She celebrated her 100th birthday on March 18, 2021. Just 21 days later on April 7, 2021, in South Jordan, UT, she returned home to her heavenly father. Fontella was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin F. Spelts, her parents, her four siblings (Donald, Ethel, Darlene and Darwin) and one grandson (Grant). Fontella is survived by her 2 children, William Boyd Spelts of Henderson, NV (Joanne) and Barbara Ann Spelts Romney of South Jordan, UT (Craig), 10 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Fontella attended high school in Midway, ID. She also graduated from Grooms Beauty College in Idaho Falls, ID. Fontella has been a hard worker most of her life and has had numerous jobs throughout her 100 years including a telephone operator, retail worker and cosmetologist. Fontella is remembered for her love of her family and her many friends. She was dedicated to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and made sure the Gospel was an integral part of the lives of her children. She had a wonderful sense of style, loved jewelry and always had beautiful hair. She also loved to sew and enjoyed genealogy including researching and writing the history of the people of Menan, ID which was published. Fontella will be greatly missed by her family and the friends she has positively influenced over the years. The family would like to thank the staff at Legacy Retirement Residence in South Jordan, UT where she lived for the past 19 years and the home care givers who have served her. They also wish to thank all those who have shared their life and their love with our amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 16 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan, Utah with graveside services the following day at 1:00 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Fontella 3/18/1921 - 4/7/2021Bitton Spelts