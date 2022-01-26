Delynn "Dee" Spencer was born in Tropic, Utah, the 5th child of Neta Munson and Dellis Spencer. He passed away in the early hours of January 23, 2022, at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho of causes incident to age. DeLynn spent his youth playing on the sandstone rocks near Escalante, Utah and loved picking pine nuts in the hills. He spent many months as a patient in Primary Children's Hospital due to osteomyelitis of his thigh but was able to recover and go on to live a long and productive life. He completed welding school and worked for Andrew Well Drilling with his brother. DeLynn later worked for several trucking companies in Salt Lake City, Utah, providing insurance assessments and repair estimates for long-haul semis. DeLynn met the love of his life, Carol Butler, in Idaho Falls the summer of 1961 and they were married November 10, 1961. That marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on May 29, 1965. To this union were born four children: Charlene, Larry, RoseAnne and Greg. The family spent many happy hours snowmobiling, hunting and camping in the hills around Idaho and Utah together, which were some of happiest times of DeLynn's life. DeLynn's health began to decline with the years, but he was able to celebrate his 81st birthday and 60th wedding anniversary at the end of 2021, for which his wife, family and friends will always be grateful. DeLynn is survived by his loving wife, Carol Butler Spencer, his children, Charlene (Cindy-Jo) Spencer of Kent, Washington, Larry (Tawnya) Spencer of Murray, Utah, RoseAnne Spencer of Salt Lake City, Utah and Greg (Aimee) Spencer of Ammon, Idaho, four grandchildren, Jason Spencer, Jeremy Mitchell, Chantel Mitchell and Amery Spencer, and two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Lilyth, as well as his siblings Shirlene (John) Cusalito of Standford, Arizona, Sherril April of Denver, Colorado, June Walbum of Las Vegas, Nevada, Gay (Wally) Westonskow of Grand Junction, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Firth Stake Center, 823 N 675 E, Basalt, ID 83218. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, in Shelley and Friday morning from 10:00 till 10:45 A.M at the church. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/firthidahostake Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Dee 10/8/1940 - 1/23/2022Spencer