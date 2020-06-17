Shauna Rae Sprenger, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. Shauna was born on June 25, 1966, in Burley, Idaho to Dennis Max and Cheryl Ann Hackman Huber. She grew up in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1984. She went to the College of Southern Idaho where she earned her associate degree. After attending college, she moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. There she met Shawn Ray Sprenger. They were married in Twin Falls and moved to Jerome, Idaho where they welcomed two wonderful children: Cheyann Marie Sprenger and Colton Quaid Sprenger. They moved to Idaho Falls in 2001. Shauna worked various jobs in the medical field throughout her adult life, most recently as a phlebotomist at Mountain View Hospital. Shauna loved to cook and especially to bake. She also enjoyed boating, water skiing, crafting, painting, and planting flowers. She loved spending time with her AA brothers and sisters. Truly a great group! Shauna's best friend throughout her life was her mother. She is survived by her mother, Cheryl McGinley of Idaho Falls, her children: Cheyann (Kody Thompson) Sprenger of Rexburg, and Colton (Sydney) Sprenger of Ammon, ID, her three granddaughters, Kennedy, Ellie, and June; her brother Shane(JoAnne) Huber of Pocatello, ID, her nephew, Hunter Huber of Pocatello ID; and her uncle Roger (Janet) Hackman of Tucson, AZ. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Shauna 6/25/1966 - 6/12/2020Rae Sprenger
