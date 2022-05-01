Margaret Gizzard Spruill, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 29, 2022. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Her family was fortunate to be by her side during the last days as she passed into the next life. It was a typical gathering full of laughter and good stories. No one who knew Margaret would be surprised to find out that she left on her terms. As the gathering faded from loving conversations into sleepy silence, within minutes our sweet angel read the room and left the party without making a sound. Margaret was born September 28, 1940, in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, to Wiley Parker Grizzard and Ruth Burgess Grizzard. She grew up and attended schools in Murfreesboro and graduated from Murfreesboro High School. She also attended Chowan University and graduated in Nursing. In college, she met her husband Ernest Spruill and they married on Valentine's Day, 1960. Margaret and Ernie raised their two children, Ernest Jr. (Ron) and Wiley (Randy), in the Hampton, Virginia area, where Margaret served many as a registered nurse. Margaret and Ernie made their home in Idaho Falls during the mid-80s, and both of their adult children would soon follow. Margaret loved sports and early on she was an outstanding basketball and volleyball player. She later focused her athletic talents on golf and tennis, where she made so many great friends in the Hampton and Idaho Falls area. She loved going to her sons' football games at Virginia Tech and the University of North Carolina, as well as her granddaughter and grandson's tennis matches at Idaho Falls High School. She was an avid UNC Tar Heel fan and she cherished the moments watching their games with her family. We were all deeply affected to witness a pair of Grandma's last wishes come true in the final weeks of her life, where she finally won the family March Madness pool and also foretold that Coach K would experience a deeply unsatisfying and embarrassing end to his dramatic tenure at Duke, coming at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels. A role model for Christ-like charity, "Miss Margaret" was a prominent member of Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered at the Idaho Falls soup kitchen for nearly 30 years. She always loved cooking for others and took every opportunity to share her talents with those around her. She was preceded in death by her parents Wiley and Ruth, her husband Ernie, and her son Randy. She leaves behind one son, Ron (Jan) of Idaho Falls, one daughter-in-law, Lisa of Idaho Falls, and two grandchildren, Kenan (Morgan) of Lehi and Alex of Riverton. She will be dearly missed. The family has opted for a private graveside service in the coming week. Details for Margaret's memorial can be found on the Wood Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen ifsoupkitchen.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Margaret 9/28/1940 - 4/29/2022Spruill
