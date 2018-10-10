Surrounded by her loving family, Shirley Ann Johnston Squires, of Archer, died peacefully Oct. 6, 2018, at the age of 86.
Shirley was born April 18, 1932, to Hugh and Helen Johnston in Moody, Idaho. She was the second child of three children: Kent, Shirley and Beverly.
She attended several elementary schools, as her father worked various jobs in Idaho and Montana. She graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1946. She attended Ricks College where she met LaVar Squires. They were married May 5, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served three missions: Family History and Humanitarian Services in Rexburg, Idaho, and a proselyting mission in Little Rock, Arkansas. She served many years in the Idaho Falls Temple and also in the Rexburg Temple when it opened in 2008. She was an active member of the Mary Savage Wilcox Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
She loved life and was interested in many things. She loved to read, watch football and did a great deal of work on genealogy in the old-fashioned way, before computers. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many places, including favorites: Petra, the pyramids of Egypt, the Great Wall of China and her ancestral home of Graemsay in the Orkney Islands, Scotland. She loved the flowers in her garden and the birds in her yard.
She especially loved her family of five children, 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She and LaVar raised their family on the Squires original homestead in Archer, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen LaVar Squires; her parents; her brother; and one son-in-law. She's survived by her sister, Beverly Wilding (Wayne), and five children, Deborah Wright (Dennis), Bill Squires (Lynne), Sherie Squires, Katherine Nelson (Reese) and Phillip Squires (Sheri Lyn).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Archer LDS Chapel, 201 West 8000 South in Rexburg, with Bishop Blake Schwendiman officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30-7 p.m. and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.