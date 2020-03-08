Ronnel Jay Stacey, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 6, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Ron was born April 6, 1952, in Rigby, Idaho, to Farrel Jay Stacey and Berniece Rasmussen Stacey. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He went on to attend Ricks College and then Idaho State University where he obtained his teaching degree. He then returned to Idaho Falls where he taught at Idaho Falls High School for about 15 years. While there, he enjoyed coaching Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball. On January 29, 1975, he married Janet Heileson in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together, they had five children: Heath, Heather, Dustin, Brock, and Amber. Ron loved his family dearly. Ron was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings such as mission leader, ward clerk, a member of the Sunday School Presidency, and various other callings. He was known by many as a very giving man. In his free time, he was a great outdoorsman, and he spent as much time as he could hunting, fishing, farming, spending time with his cows, and doing archery. He even created his own business, Stacey Archery, where he designed and manufactured his own line of bows and releases. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and coordinating family gatherings. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Janet Stacey of Idaho Falls; sons, Heath (Mandi) Stacey of Shelley, ID, Dustin (Marianna) Stacey of Salmon, ID, Brock (Jacquel) Stacey of Idaho Falls; daughters, Heather (Brett) Robison and Amber (Dallin) Larson, both of Idaho Falls; brothers, Douglas (Marcela) Stacey and Curtis (Alana) Stacey, both of Idaho Falls; 12 grandchildren, with one on the way, and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Weldon Joseph Heileson; and brother-in-law, Boyd S. Heileson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Idaho Falls Parri Ward, 6925 North 15th East, with Bishop Gary Shenton officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ronnel 4/6/1952 - 3/6/2020Jay Stacey
+1