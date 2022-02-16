Edna Frances Priest Staley, 88 of Egin, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at home surrounded by family. She was born April 19, 1933 in Rexburg, Idaho to Edward and Mary Alice Perry Priest. Edna was a very active and devoted member of the LDS Egin Bench Ward where she was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed her career as the Church custodian but most of all she was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and loved to laugh and visit with others. She married Ronald Urban Staley on October 23, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple and can be quoted saying "He was, is, always will be, the love of my life." Edna is survived by sons, Eric (Michelle) Staley of Parker, Idaho and Scott (Tekla) Staley of Howe, Idaho; grandchildren, Lauralie, Christopher, Mallorie, Angie, Chaycie & Trevor, Britt & Jamie; and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Ronald, siblings, Ted Priest, Leta Pietramili, Lois Maupin, Belva Pabst, and Barbara Webb, and her great grandson Justin Luthy. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Egin Bench Church. The family will receive friends that morning from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Edna 4/19/1933 - 2/10/2022Staley