Jaculyn "Jackie" Ann Standley, 80, of Idaho Falls, was reunited with her eternal companion on May 26, 2021. Jackie was born March 15, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to Roland Edward Cleveland and Nelda Robbins Cleveland. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended O.E. Bell Junior High and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On January 4, 1963, Jackie married Keith LeRoy Standley in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jackie and Keith made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Jackie worked as a cake decorator for Albertsons. Keith passed away in March of 2008. Jackie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings, including Temple ordinance worker. She enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, cake decorating, making blankets, family history and Temple work. Jackie loved the outdoors and being with her family. Jackie is survived by loving children, Joe (Penny) Standley of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Debbie (Darren) Haller of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Paula Standley of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Taunya (Brett) Ferguson of Idaho Falls, ID, Shala (Mark) Ball of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Micah Standley of Idaho Falls; sister, Carolyn Robson of Panama City, FL; and brothers, Larry (Susan) Cleveland and Ken Cleveland of Idaho Falls, ID; 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Keith LeRoy Standley; sister, Marcine Ceynar; and brother Robert "Bob" Cleveland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Idaho Falls 14th Ward, 651 Gladstone with Bishop Gordon Holt officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jackie 3/15/1941 - 5/26/2021Standley
