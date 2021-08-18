Glenna LaRue Thomas Standley, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 16, 2021, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of One Source Hospice and her loving family. LaRue was born in Newdale, Idaho on November 21, 1931, to Glen R. Thomas and Beatrice Haws Thomas. In 1941, the family moved to Idaho Falls. They lived there a year and then moved to Lincoln, Idaho. LaRue attended grade school there, and then graduated from Ammon High School in 1950. The summers of 1949 and 1950, she worked for Harry and Grace Traughber at the Swan Valley Commissary. She lived with them and really loved and respected them. She had many fond memories of her time in Swan Valley. In the Fall of 1950, she went to work at Mountain Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. She met Glen Standley while in high school. He joined the Army before she graduated from school, and they corresponded for the 3.5 years he was overseas. He came home on furlough in September 1951 and they were married October 5, 1951. While he went back and finished his enlistment, she stayed in Idaho Falls and worked. Glen was discharged in June 1952. They moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where Glen worked as a fireman on the railroad, then for Roche Moving and Storage. While there, he drove long distance for Allied Van Lines. They lived there for about 12 years and their two daughters and son were born there. In Pocatello, LaRue worked as a telephone operator, Circulation Clerk for the Idaho State Journal, and as a meat wrapper for several different stores. In 1964, Glen went to work driving bus at the INEL, so they moved back to Idaho Falls for about a year. They then moved to Lincoln, Idaho, where they lived for 33 years. It was there they became active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many different callings. Then in 1997, they moved in to their home in Ammon. She and Glen served a Church mission in the LDS Employment Office, and served as Officiators in the Idaho Falls Temple for 15 years. In April 1970, they went with their family to the Idaho Falls Temple and were sealed for time and eternity. She loved her husband and family very much and loved to spend time with them. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Gary) McAtee of Kennewick, WA; daughter, Brenda (Jeff, deceased) Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; son, David (Tami) Standley of Ammon, ID; 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Betty (Bill, deceased) Carhill of Mesa, AZ; brother, Gary (Pam) Thomas of American Fork, UT. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen R. Standley; her parents, Glen and Beatrice Thomas; brother, Bob (Jo) Thomas; and sister, Clarice Price. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Lincoln 3rd Ward, 2545 Mesa Street, with Bishop Craig Fleming officiating. The family will visit with friends and family Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. LaRue 11/21/1931 - 8/16/2021Standley
