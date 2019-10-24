Kathleen Heath Stanger, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2019, at her home. Kathy was born September 30, 1941, in Preston, ID, and raised by George and Helen Hansen Heath. She grew up in Preston, ID and moved to Idaho Falls with her family and graduated from Idaho Falls High School, where she met her sweetheart Bruce. She also attended BYU and received her degree in liberal arts. On September 25, 1962, she married Glenn Bruce Stanger in Logan, Utah. They had three children, Jill, Michael and Matthew. Kathy and Bruce made their home in Iona. Kathy was a mother, writer, and taught seminary. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working at the temple and being involved in the community. Kathy is survived by her daughter, Jill Christine (Bill) Stanger-Garry of Patchogue, NY; son, Matthew Douglas (Lauren) Stanger of Gilbert, AZ; sister, Rosemary (Bill) Williams of Provo,UT; brother, Kevin (Vicki) Heath of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Peggy (Gordon) Rogers of Salt Lake City, UT; four grandchildren, Todd (Kayla) Hoffer of Moses Lake, WA; Ashley (Joshua) Durrant of Ammon, ID; Kaleb (Cassie) Hoffer of Tacoma, WA; Skyler (Ashley) Hoffer of Moses Lake, WA; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, G. Bruce Stanger; son, Michael Stanger; and her parents Helen and George Heath. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Woodruff Ward, 1660 12th Street in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Jay Child, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kathleen 9/30/1941 - 10/21/2019Helen Stanger