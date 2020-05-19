Vama Estelle Robbins Stanger, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Homestead Assisted Living Facility in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born in San Angelo, Texas on December 5, 1923, to Beaver Jonathan and Vera Alva Sheppard Robbins. She married Gerald Oscar Stanger August 12, 1943, in Ogden, Utah during World War II. They were blessed to spend 56 years together before Gerald (Jerry) passed away in 1999. Vama graduated from Portales High School in Portales, New Mexico in 1942. Following graduation, she worked at Hill Air Force Base as one of the original women carpenters at the Base carpenter shop. Jerry, her future husband, was the supervisor of the carpenter crew. Vama and Jerry lived in Ogden, Utah, Huntsville, Utah, Potlach, Idaho, Worland, Wyoming, Blackfoot, Idaho (three times), Chandler, Arizona, DeSoto, Georgia, Sugar City, Idaho, Adele, Oregon, Caldwell, Idaho, and Idaho Falls, Idaho. No matter how often they moved, Vama made their house a home. Vama loved to sew, garden, crochet, serve in her church, and watch her grandchildren play sports. But most of all, Vama loved to organize! She collected a vast quantity of family pictures, family history, and family stories. Vama was proceeded in death by her parents, 6 brothers, 2 sisters, 2 granddaughters (Andrea Bergeson and Leigh Ann Gardner Brett), one great-grandson (Gerald Lee Brett), son-in-law Dan Hutchens, and a Stepson Gerald J. Stanger. She is survived by three daughters: Estelle Hutchens of Thomaston, Georgia, Gloria (Murray) Gardner of Bartow, Georgia, and Carol (Gary) Bergeson serving a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lubbock, Texas; 16 grandchildren, 104 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the Caregivers and Hospice Providers at The Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg Idaho for their loving care. An informal visitation will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Interment will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Canyon Hill Cemetery, 2024 N Illinois Ave, Caldwell, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Vama 12/5/1923 - 5/16/2020E. Stanger
+1