Jennie L Staples, 48, passed away unexpectedly on September 18th, 2021. She was born June 15th 1973 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was daughter to Janelle Staples and Paul Dennis Wilkinson. Jennie was a very beautiful, supportive, hard working lady. She was working as a RN for BHC through EIRMC, in the adolescent unit. She was an incredible nurse and passionate about mental health. She also had an associates degree in accounting. She got a head start on life being a young mother of three, Britney Varela, Emilio Varela, Jaden Staples. With the struggles in life, she did the very best she could, the best she knew how. Raised her kids well. Jennie, you are very loved. You will be missed very much. She was finally coming into her own, enjoying her time fishing, hunting and camping. She had a great love for the outdoors. A love she will tell you came from grandma Melba and grandpa Lyle Staples, who preceded her in death. She was a super strong, independent woman that was really looked up too by her friends, family, and coworkers. She was living her best life, finding herself, and love in those around her. Her dream was to always someday go to Alaska. A place we are all happy she got to see before her passing. Sadly we will never hear the stories from her. She would want no sadness but for us to smile.. "Reel em in" as she would say. Survivors are her three children (mentioned above). Her mother Janelle Staples, father Paul Dennis Wilkinson, sister Joyce Manson. She has four grandchildren, Brielle Varela, Caihmon Varela, Aydric Stinson, and Scarlette Johnson. A private viewing has already been held for her at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. This took place September 21, 2021. There will be a celebration of Jennie's life in the oncoming future. Family and friends will be notified. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jennie 6/15/1973 - 9/18/2021L. Staples