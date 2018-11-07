Clifford DelRay Stark was born August 16, 1935, to George Clifford and Margaret Glenn Ellis Stark in Bothwell, Utah. He grew up on a farm with two brothers and two sisters. In 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Rogers, in the Logan Temple, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They made their home in Bothwell, Utah, and had four children. In the early days, DelRay, was an employee of Thiokol and supplemented his income as a rodeo clown with his brother, Gayle, and as a fast-talking auctioneer. DelRay and Arlene moved to Goshen, Idaho in 1965 where he sold tractors and they added two more children. He was a talented salesman and won several awards for his salesmanship. DelRay logged many hours as a truck driver in later years and really missed being home every night. They still have their home in Goshen where all of their children grew up filling their home with love and laughter. DelRay passed away quietly in his sleep on November 3rd, 2018, preceded in death by his parents, 3 siblings Joyce, Stanley, and Margene, and a granddaughter, Amber Stark. He is survived by his younger brother Gayle, his dear wife, Arlene, their six children; Gloria (Gus) Bingham, Boise, Idaho, Ronda (Curtis) Johansen, Ivins, Utah, Layne (Julie), Lubbock, Texas, Val (Wendy), Shelley, Idaho, Brad (Tracie), Ukon, Idaho and Michelle (Rodney) Bailey, West Point, Utah, 28 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and we will all miss him. We love you, Dad. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Presto Ward Chapel (792 N 1090 E) Shelley. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak Street) Shelley and Saturday from 9:00 till 9:40 am at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. DelRay 8/16/1935 - 11/3/2018Stark