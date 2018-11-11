Leslie William "Bill" Starnes Jr., 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 9, 2018, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. He was surrounded by his loving family. Leslie was born July 29, 1932, in Grenola, Kansas, to Leslie William Starnes Sr. and Virginia Beatrice Johnson Starnes. He grew up and attended schools in Buhl, Idaho. On July 23, 1950, he married Mildred Lucille Hadley in Buhl. To this union were born four children, Diana, Ronda, Karen and Tim. Leslie and Mildred made their home in Buhl until 1967 when they moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Leslie worked as a mechanic. He was a member of the Church of Christ. His hobbies included flying RC airplanes, fishing, motorcycles, hunting, camping and watching western movies. Leslie is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mildred Starnes of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Diana (Von) McMunn of Trego, MT; daughter, Ronda (Jerry) Thomas of Ft. Worth, TX; daughter, Karen (Steve) Dambach of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Tim (Carrie) Starnes of Idaho Falls, ID; 13 grandchildren and lots of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Virginia Starnes. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Leslie 7/29/1932 - 11/9/2018Starnes Jr.