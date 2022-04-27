De Len Thomas Stears, 85, passed away April 25, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. He was born July 17th, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Len Taylor Stears and Thelma Agnes Parks. He was the second of four children. He grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho and graduated from Shelley High School in 1954. It was during his time at Shelley High that he met his eternal sweetheart, Lois Rae Brooks. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple June 23, 1954. Five days later he left for basic training with the United States Airforce where he served our Country for 10 years. Following his service, he started his career with the Bureau of Land Management and he and Lois eventually settled in Shelley, Idaho where they finished raising their four children. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings including Young Mens, Stake Mission President, Ward and Stake Clerk, teaching Sunday School, Stake High Council and served seven Stake Missions as a part of the Seventy. De Len and Lois also served as temple workers in the Idaho Falls temple for almost five years. He is survived by a son, Michael (Julie); two daughters, Bonnie (Kent) Searle and Julie (John) Dietz; his sister, Della Goody, daughter-in-law, Laura Kaye Jessen; 22 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren. He has been reunited with his beautiful bride, Lois, his son, Gary, grandson, Shane as well as his parents and brothers. The family wishes to express thanks to A+ Hospice for the compassionate care they provided De Len at the end of his life. They are also grateful to his primary care doctor, Joanna Tierney for the nine years she so lovingly cared for him. There will be a viewing Friday, April 29th from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. (Quail Hollow Ward, 9245 S. Quail Run Dr., Sandy Utah 84093). On Saturday, April 30th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. there will be a graveside service at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery (767 E. 1200 N., Shelley Idaho 83274) with full military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. De Len 7/17/1936 - 4/25/2022Thomas Stears
