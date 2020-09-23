Our beloved sister, aunt, and friend, Patricia (Pat) Lynn Stears, passed away on September 21, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after a lingering illness. Pat was born into a snow-covered world on November 2, 1954 to Rue Thomas Stears and Dorothy Alberta Robison Stears. She joined one older brother, Thomas Earl Stears. She was a force to be reckoned with at an early age, knocking her older brother's two teeth out with her arm in a cast. She enjoyed sports, hunting, camping and fishing throughout her life. She graduated from Skyline High School and then started work at Ellsworth Dodge and for Ron Sayer Dodge for 40 years before retiring. To know Pat was to be loved by her. Never one for the spotlight, Pat went about meekly serving anyone and everyone who came into her path. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society Presidencies. She loved her time at Darby Girls Camp. She served in the Scouting Organization and served a Welfare Mission, as well as being a Stake Missionary. No one could make a person feel as comfortable or as loved as dear Pat. She lovingly and patiently cared for her father, in their home, until his death at age 95. She loved researching her Family History and enjoyed going to find ancestors' graves throughout Idaho and Utah (or as she called it, 'grave-hopping') with her dear friend, Tanny Cherry. She was always a hero and example of pure Christ-like love to her four nieces and two nephews, and later, her great-nieces and nephews. She had many friends she considered family. Pat will be dearly missed in her neighborhood of nearly sixty years. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and her sister-in-law Marcia (Barnes) Stears. She leaves behind a beloved aunt, Dianna Robison, four nieces, two nephews, and seven great-nieces and great-nephews who miss her dearly. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the kind and caring ICU staff at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. A viewing will be held Friday, the 25th from 6pm to 7:30pm at Nalder Funeral Home, located at 110 W Oak, Shelley, Idaho Graveside Service to be held Saturday, the 26th at 10am at the New Sweden Cemetery. It is located at 3500 W 33rd S, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Patricia 11/2/1954 - 9/21/2020Stears
