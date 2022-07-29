Jennifer Ann Steed, 50, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday afternoon July 26, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 25, 1972, in Idaho Falls, ID to David and Marsha Steed. She is the oldest of their 10 children and will be missed greatly. Jennifer was proud to be a Bonneville Bee, Highschool class of 1992. She spent time at the Development workshop, as a busser at Garcia's, and 25 loyal years at Papa Kelsey's Pizza & Subs. She enjoyed her many friends at the Adventure Center. She loved going to Special Needs Adult Primary. Jennifer was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was the assistant for the primary presidency and a teacher in the Nursery She participated in the Special Olympics and submitted projects to the Eastern Idaho State Fair. More than those she cherished riding horses and talked about it often. She took pride in doing her laundry and would offer to help her mom and other family members. She talked to friends and family about their birthdays, anniversaries, and in-laws. She is survived by her parents; her nine siblings: David (Annette), Laurie, Harrison (Sara), Marci (Mike) Truman, Samuel (Ashley), Alexander (Mallory), Hyrum (Melissa), Kareena (Brock) Vance, and Emerson (Mallory); and her 47 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her niece, Eve; and nephews: Jonathan and Jeremy; and her cousin, Eric Steed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Caribou LDS Ward, 1860 Kearney with Bishop Larry Rigby officiating. A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. The family would like to thank the nurses at Hands of Hope and all those who had a part in her life. Jennifer 1/25/1972 - 7/26/2022Ann Steed