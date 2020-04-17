Kent LaWayne Steed, 77, of Idaho Falls, a local businessman passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home. Kent was known for his generosity, personality, musical ability, and good business sense. He was born on November 28, 1942, to Arnold Lee and Ida Fern Barnhart Steed in Pocatello, Idaho. He grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. He met and married the love of his life, Deanne Baguley, in 1959. They had four children together. After many years that marriage ended. He later met Diane Clark, with whom he had a great and loving relationship from 1988-1990. Kent owned and operated several businesses in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. The main being Crazy Corner Auto Sales and R & R Bar. He was active in the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge for years and enjoyed the friendships he made through that time. He enjoyed his time spent at his cabin in Island Park. He later enjoyed spending the winter months in Blythe, CA. Kent made friends wherever he went. He was the life of the party and known for his big heart and compassion for those less fortunate. He had numerous friends that he adopted as family. He was well-loved. Kent spent several years as a local DJ celebrity. His personality was larger than life and will be missed greatly by those who knew him. He is survived by his former wife, Deanne; daughters: Kari Steed and Kristine (Guy) Gonzales; and his son, Kevin (Linda) Steed; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Steed; a brother, Gary Steed; and his parents. The family will hold a wake at a later time. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Kent 11/28/1942 - 4/9/2020LaWayne Steed
