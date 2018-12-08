Carol Ann Steele passed away Dec. 5, 2018, of natural causes at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls. Carol was born in Los Angeles, CA on July 24, 1938. She married Robert Steele Jr. on Oct. 12, 1957. Robert preceded her in death on April 23, 2018. She lived in the Los Angeles area until 1977, when they relocated to Idaho Falls, ID. She is survived by her children: Robert (Susan) Steele III and William (Cynthia) Steele; her brother, William (Elizabeth) Adams; two grandchildren: Nicole Cope and Robert Steele IV; two great-grandchildren: Brytan and Skylie. She was a legal secretary and was president of the Idaho Falls Association of Legal Secretaries in 1984. She lived a long and happy life. She loved her family, traveling and playing golf. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tues., Dec. 11, 2018, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Carol 7/24/1938 - 12/5/2018Ann Steele