Harold Leroy Steele, 79, of Challis, Idaho, passed away the morning of November 17, 2021, at his home. Harold was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on June 1st, 1942, to Russell and Mildred Elg Steele. He attended school in Idaho Falls. Harold enlisted in the Airforce in 1963 and served in Germany. It was there he gained his love for airplanes. His home in Challis was not far from the airport and he loved the sound of planes flying over. Harold worked for the Mel Brown Company, a pioneer in sprinkler irrigation systems in Idaho and surrounding states. He enjoyed the irrigation business and started his own company, AmRen Enterprises. He began serving the Challis area in 1970 and made his permanent home in Challis in 1992. Along with his expertise in installing irrigation pipelines and pivots he was an experienced fabricator and electrician. Although he had sold the business and was semi-retired he continue to consult on irrigation systems and pump projects up until the summer of 2021. He was a friend to many of the ranchers in the area and his footprint of irrigation pivots leave a legacy of over 170 center pivots installed in his work area. Harold had a passion for cooking. He and his late friend Jack McVicker would smoke brisket, baby back ribs or anything that would fit on the smoker. They fancied "good ole Texas BBQ" and catered many events while Jack was alive. This was something Harold continued to do until his passing. His specialty included smoked brisket and garlic mashed potatoes. Harold loved his family and especially his daughter Amanda. He was a kind hearted man who was always willing to help a neighbor or friend. Harold is survived by his daughter Amanda of Idaho Falls; brother Gordon (Roxie) Steele of Idaho Falls; sisters, Sharon Gilbert and Barbara Steele of Idaho Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Steele and nephew Mathew Steele. Harold will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022 in Challis. Harold 6/1/1942 - 11/17/2021Leroy Steele