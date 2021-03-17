Mavanee Mitchell Steele quietly left this earth and was rejoined with her son Kerry, her loving Daughter in law "Kimmie" and her mom and dad in Heaven on March 15, 2021. Mavanee was born on Friday the 13th December 1940 in a small 3 bedroom home North East of Shelley Idaho. She was the third youngest. "Mom" was the most kind hearted, loving, gifted and caring person you would ever meet. She selflessly gave all of her time and love to her children and especially her grandchildren. Helping to raise each of her ten grandkids, and 1 great grandchild. Helping them after school with homework and taking them to swimming lessons at the Shelley pool each and every summer. Mavanee may not have had much, but she always gave "the widow's mite." Mom was thoughtful, caring and considerate of all those around her, she always felt love for people who were going through struggles in their own lives, and many, many times she would do special acts of kindness for these people. She loved everyone, rarely thought of herself she gave tirelessly her time and love to help those around her. She was a guiding light of love and selfless giving to anyone who needed a little love and caring. She will be missed by so many. Her great love besides family was Genealogy work having written many family history books and also performing Temple Ordinances for the dead. She has performed thousands of such ordinances. There will be a great multitude of people in Heaven welcoming her with open arms for the work she has done. She is survived by her two sons Kelly Steele and family, Kim Steele and family, LaRell Steele "daughter-in-Law" and her family, Sisters Yolon Stolworthy, Shirley Deuce, brothers Jack Mitchell and Darrell Mitchell and their respective families. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 22, 2020 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Mavanee 12/13/1940 - 3/15/2021Mitchell Steele