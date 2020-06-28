William (Bill) Fred Steele passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 19, 2020. Bill was born August 31, 1963, to Robert Steele Jr and Carol Ann Steele. Bill moved with his family from California to Idaho Falls in 1977 as his father obtained employment at the site. Bill was in junior high when he moved to Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School in 1981. After high school, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from Utah State University, then took a position at the Idaho National Laboratory. The light of his life, his daughter, Delphin Nicole Cope, was born May 9, 1989. Bill was a wonderful, loving father to Nicole. He thought his most important job in this life was being a good dad. Nicole blessed Bill with two beautiful granddaughters who delighted him. He always looked forward to spending time with Nicole, Brytan, and Skylie. When Bill and Cynthia married on June 24, 2006, Matthew Kirk became his stepson. Bill enjoyed playing baseball and developed a love of golf, too. He was a talented fisherman; however, he believed in and practiced, catch, and release. He often out fished everyone else on the boat. He hunted for many years, and we had "Herman," his elk hanging on a wall. Bill and his family would vacation at Hebgen Lake every summer. It was a joyous time being up there. Bill held strong opinions however, he was a master at helping you see another's point of view or diffusing tense situations. His calm manner and voice were soothing to all, especially his wife. Bill was a kind, generous, and very loving man. Those who knew him were better for it. I don't think everyone he met knew it, but he could be quite funny at times. He was also an industrious and creative person, but also logical in his thinking. Bill began his career with the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in 1986 at the Specific Manufacturing Capability (SMC) in process development and engineering. He later moved to the Project Management Office (PMO) and had 12 years in that arena when he passed. Most recently, Bill managed the new Research and Collaboration Building at MFC. Bill was offered other positions at the site, but when it came down to it, he said, "I really like to see something built." He held quite an impressive reputation at the Idaho National Lab (INL) managing some of the Laboratory's most challenging and high visibility projects over his 33 plus year career. He was highly respected within the Laboratory and in the subcontracting community. He was awarded the "2011 Laboratory Director Award" for his role in the ATR Console Display System/Distributed Control System Replacement Project. Although extremely humble and quiet, Bill obtained results and his leadership of project teams enabled the establishment of critical capabilities needed to maintain and advance INL's nuclear infrastructure. His efforts to upgrade the Advanced Test Reactor (ATR) from diesel generators to an uninterruptible power supply not only established backup power for ATR's critical systems but garnered a 2015 industry award from Engineering News Record's Best of the Best Projects - Best Intermountain Energy/Industrial Project. From award-winning first of a kind projects to facility infrastructure capabilities, Bill's mark on the landscape of INL will be evident for years to come. Bill left us far too soon and his family misses him dearly. Save my spot right next to you until we meet again my love.... Bill is survived by his wife Cynthia Steele, daughter Delphin Nicole Cope (Adam), granddaughters Brytan Cope and Skylie Mackert, stepson Matthew Kirk, brother Robert (Bob) Steele III (Susan), nephew Robert(Bobby) Steele IV and his uncle, William(Bill) Adams (Liz). He was preceded in death by his father Robert Steele Jr. and mother Carol Ann Steele. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., July 18, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsey Blvd., Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation in Bill's name. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences can be made at www.coltrinmortuary.com. William 8/31/1963 - (Bill) 6/19/2020Steele
+1