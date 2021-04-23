Betty Marie Steffler, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 20, 2021, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Betty was born August 30, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Roy Carl Albin Torngren and Norma Croft Torngren. She grew up and attended schools in Iona and graduated from Bonneville High School. On February 8, 1963, she married John Elvone Steffler in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with four children, Steven, Kevin, Judy and Kathy. Betty and John made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she drove a school bus for School District 93 for over 22 years. Betty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary Presidency, Primary Teacher and in the nursery. She loved serving and especially loved the children, who called her grandma Betty. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, gardening, baking, fishing, camping, and spending time with her family. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John Elvone Steffler; four children, Steven Elvone (Teresa) Steffler of Idaho Falls, ID, Kevin Roy (Katurah) Steffler of Idaho Falls, ID, Judy Kay (Scott) Lazalde of Lynden, WA, Kathy Marie (John) Palo of Grantsville, UT; siblings, Trisha (the late, Russ) Robinette of Port Orchard, WA, Roylene (Andy) Schnebly of Bountiful, UT, William "Bill" (Jan) Torngren of Idaho Falls, ID, Darla (Roger) Hill of Idaho Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents, Gus and Betty Torngren and Bill and Floss Croft. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, April 26, 2021, at Iona 7th Ward, 1040 N. Crimson Drive, with Bishop Randy Trane officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Betty 8/30/1943 - 4/20/2021Steffler
