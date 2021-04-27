Alma Jean Steinman, 89, of Ashton died April 24, 2021 at the Ashton Living Center of natural causes. She was born April 18, 1932 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Wallace and Delpha Roseborough. She was raised and attended school in St. Anthony where she was a good student and enjoyed swimming in the river. She married John "Jack" Steinman on March 12, 1949 in St. Anthony. From that day on you'd rarely see one without the other. They did everything together. They raised their four children on the family farm in Ashton. Alma was always a tom-boy. She wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty and work hard. She did all of the jobs on the farm. There wasn't a job she couldn't do and still have supper on the table at the end of the day. She loved being a farmer's wife. She helped with the planting and the potato sorting. She could drive a truck and tractor and work the cows. She especially loved the baby calves. Many times she would nurse a sick or orphaned calf back to health. She had a special love for all animals. She had many beloved dogs and kitties roaming around. She was an amazing gardener and worked hard to grow a beautiful garden every year. She would spend hours tending to her garden. She also had a beautiful apple orchard. She had many talents. She was on a bowling league with her husband Jack. She played the accordion. She loved to snowmachine, even riding to the top of Mt. Jefferson. She was a talented cross stitcher. She loved to bake, especially zucchini cookies, butterscotch cookies, zucchini bread and pies. You could almost always find homemade cookies in the cookie jar. She also made the best Christmas candy. Alma was a friend to all. Her and Jack spent many mornings and afternoons at "the cafe" for coffee and toast. She loved Trails Inn and visiting with all of her friends at the coffee drinkers table, talking about her grandkids, her garden and this year's crops. She loved Ashton and had many friends and neighbors that became like family. She was especially proud of her 13 grandkids, 25 great-grandkids and 4 great-great grandkids. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by a son, Rudy (Susan) Steinman of Ashton, ID; a daughter, Janet (Scott) Brinkopf of Littleton, CO; siblings, Glenna Smith of Rigby, ID and J Wallace Roseborough of Taylorsville, UT; and many loving grandchildren and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, MyrdeanSmith, Lou Ann Roseborough, Dora Lee Roseborough, Veda Lavon Roseborough; her husband, John "Jack" Steinman; a son, Jerry Steinman; a daughter, Jackie Steinman; and a great-granddaughter, Kayla Stone. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 N. 2nd Street, with Bishop James Nash officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Alma 4/18/1932 - 4/24/2021Steinman