Janine Marie Stephens (Fuller), 42, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 30, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Janine was born April 30, 1979, in Torrance, CA, to Jayme Lane Stephens and Jane Ann Stephens. She grew up in southern California and spent the last 20 years in Eastern Idaho. She loved music and art, she had a passion for spending time outdoors gardening and tending to flowers, she loved spending time with and was a wonderful aunt "Jee-Jee" to her niece and nephews, she loved all animals, especially her fur babies, Max and Ringo, and she visited the beach any chance she could. She will be greatly missed by so many. She is survived by her loving parents, Jane Stephens of Hemet, CA, Jayme Stephens of Dixon, MO, her sister Jennifer Wenzel (Nick) and their children of Idaho Falls; her brother Jayson Stephens (Bernadette) and their children of Richland, MO; her sister Jayci; and grandmother, Joyce Houghton of Hemet, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stockman's Restaurant on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Idaho Falls, from 5-8pm. The family requests that everyone please share a written favorite memory of Janine. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Janine 4/30/1979 - 4/30/2021Stephens (Fuller)
