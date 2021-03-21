Jerry Smith Stephens, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on March 7, 2021, at the age of 80 years old with his life partner, Patricia Stephens, by his side. He was born March 13, 1940 in Missoula, Montana, to Warren and Edna Stephens. In his younger years, his family moved from Montana to California, and eventually settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a young man, he met Sondra Kay Harris, whom he married soon after. Their union brought forth three beautiful children, Ronald, Debbie, and Jerrilynn. They later divorced. In 1986, he married his soulmate, Patricia Marie Olson. With their union, he gained 4 more children, Timothy, Christopher, and Susan Crew, and Milton Olson Jr. He was highly admired for his intelligence, hard work, and uncanny ability to get along with others. In his adolescence, he had many jobs including working in his father's furnace business, setting bowling pins, and bagging groceries for Safeway. As a young adult, he served in the United States Army for several years. When he returned home from his service, he went back to work for Safeway. Before the age of 30, he worked his way up from bag boy to store manager, and is still recognized as one of Safeway's Youngest Managers. His employees thought so highly of him, that one year they surprised him by having his truck repainted as a Christmas gift. In 1970, he went to work for Kraft Foods as a sales representative. He was such a successful salesman that he won national sales awards and multiple trips to Hawaii. Because he was such a hard worker, he always had a second job. He did books for Norton's Produce, sold real estate, farmed, and was a co-owner of "Sconey's" restaurant. He worked for Kraft for almost 20 years before he went into property management. He and Patricia bought and remodeled rental homes, owned "Steve's Trailer Court," and various apartment properties throughout the greater Idaho Falls area. The last 30 years they have worked hard renovating the properties and providing affordable housing for those in need. He had many hobbies including camping, fly fishing, hunting, golfing, gambling, watching football (Go Broncos!), and traveling. He was fond of the skies, and found a passion for skydiving and piloting his private plane. He believed you should try everything at least once. After all, how do you know if you're going to like it or not if you don't try it? Although he had extraordinary careers and very exciting hobbies, his real joy was spending quality time with family and friends. It didn't matter if you were his firstborn or the 23rd grandchild. He had a way of visiting with each one and made them feel like they were very important to him. Blended families can be challenging, and he taught by example that there is no such thing as "step" children, "half siblings," or "in-laws." Just family. His energy was bigger than life itself, and his immense love had a way of turning on the lights in even the darkest of rooms. His kindness and gentleness were enough to move mountains, and he always had a way of seeing the best intentions in what some might call the worst situations. He was an example to all of what it looks like to choose love over all else, and made white t-shirts and khaki shorts look like they were made just for him. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; his siblings and their spouses; his sons, Ronald Stephens and Milton Olson Jr.; and his granddaughter, Crystal Marie Crew. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Stephens; children, Susan (Vince) Shawver, Jerrilynn Woolston, Debbie Walker, Christopher Crew, and Timothy Crew; and 16 beautiful grandchildren. A memorial gathering is being held at 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Idaho Honor Guard at 3:45 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jerry 3/13/1940 - 3/7/2021Smith Stephens
