We celebrate the life of John David Stephens who passed at the age of 67 on February 18, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. John went on peacefully at home in the company of his beloved wife Lisa and daughters Jennifer, Nichole and Nichole's husband Dave. John was born in Frankfort, Indiana, and is the son of William and Anna Claire Stephens. He spoke very fondly of his early days growing up in Chesterfield. It was a very small town and everyone knew each other. His Dad was a Pharmacist and his Mom was the town clerk treasurer. John and his sisters Mary, Susan and Lynn enjoyed the Mayberry atmosphere of a small town, visiting neighbors, playing baseball, camping with the family and fishing with his Dad. A few years later, they moved to the city of Southport, near Indianapolis. John attended Southport High School. While there he polished his skills in basketball and later received a scholarship to Indiana Central College. No Memorial Day was complete without the Indy 500. John was a life-long patriot and dedicated a significant amount of his life serving his country. In 1975 he joined the United States Navy and remained enlisted through 1987. During his many years of service he served on three nuclear submarines. He took on a variety of leadership positions including: Chief Petty Officer, Engineering Officer of the Watch, Engineering Department Leading Petty Officer, Master Training Specialist and Electrical Division Petty Officer. When stationed in South East Idaho, John met the love of his life, Lisa Farrer, who was working at the Paramount Movie Theater in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lisa was selling movie tickets in the booth outside the theater. The movie Star Wars was playing. Interesting side note, Lisa's mother met Lisa's father at the same booth as she also worked at the Paramount Theater when she was a young woman. They were married on March 17, 1979. The Navy life brought them to live in Groton, Connecticut and Charleston, South Carolina, where his daughters Jennifer and Nichole were born. After the Navy he took a position in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, working on a small private submarine on Lake Pend Oreille. His youngest daughter, JoAnna, was born at this time. John and his family moved back to Idaho Falls in 1988. Over the next twenty-three years he worked at the Idaho National Laboratory, where he held many leadership positions including ATR Nuclear Operations Manager/Program Support & Training Manager. He also enjoyed working in the Power Management Department., He continued working in the nuclear field as a contractor until 2020. He possessed a diverse array of talents and a deep appreciation for science as well as science fiction, which fueled his creativity and imagination. Nieces and nephews and other family would gather to witness as he launched homemade model rockets that he designed and built. Even to this day grown up kids remark on what a magical memory they have of Uncle John and the rocket shows. In his spare time, John enjoyed restoring Volkswagen vans and was quick to offer assistance to fellow enthusiasts who he often would come across stranded on the side of the road. He also had a passion for restoring old steamer trunks and leather-working. John and Lisa shared a deep love for photography, traveling throughout the Northwest taking pictures and teaching classes together. They also enjoyed their time together running a small business selling beads, antique buttons and John’s leatherwork at bead shows. John is preceded in death by his youngest daughter, JoAnna. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, daughters Jennifer Stephens and Nichole Starman (husband Dave Starman), his grandsons Leo, Jack, Spencer, and granddaughter Elena, three sisters, Mary (Jim) Smith, Susan (Paul) Caszatt and Lynn (Jan) Urbanek. A special memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at the home of Dave and Nichole Starman in Boise, Idaho, at a later date to be announced. John will be interred at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. John Stephens
