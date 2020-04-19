Earl "Reed" Stephens, 69, of Iona, passed away April 14, 2020, at 10:20 p.m. at his family home, surrounded by dear friends, his loving family, and the dogs were at his feet. He was under the compassionate care of the best hospice in town, Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Reed was born a true Gemini on May 27, 1950, to Earl Rushton and Edith Conrad Stephens. He had one sister, Margo, and two brothers, Redge and Conrad. He loved his family! He grew up in Iona and graduated from Bonneville High School. He studied Geology at Ricks College and always loved hunting for gems, as do his kids and grandkids. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad and loved that career. He retired from the City of Idaho Falls and made the best of friends from there. He was always a horse man. Traded horses, trained them, rode them, raced them, loved them. He married Coy Lou Longhurst from Iona in 1976 and was blessed with three children, Nicolle Meikle, Daniel Stephens, and Brian Stephens, 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He loved us the best he could. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in California. He could quote scripture with the best of them and had a deep testimony. One of a kind good ole cowboy. He had a love for horses that started while working in the stock yards that transpired into a successful win at the World Championship Cutter Races in Jackson, Wyoming, with one of his favorite horses, Iona Bar. Reed found comfort and his true place at his cabin in Palisades, Idaho. Many of us have made everlasting memories there. Everyone was welcome, no judgment, and you'd be sure there was always something cooking and something cold in the fridge. A fragile and generous soul. He dealt with pain in his own way, but was always sure to do what he could to take care of those in need. We all have so many moments that will never be forgotten with Reed. It brings comfort knowing that his reunion in Heaven was glorious, and one heck of a party. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be at a later date. We love you, Dad! Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Reed 5/27/1950 - 4/14/2020Stephens
