Teresa Elizabeth Stephens was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho March 6, 1960 to Gertraude Erna Muller & Herbert Louis Kappel. She passed from this life on July 16, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple health issues at Vibra Hospital in Boise, ID. She has been reunited with her beloved daughter Jenn. Siblings Roberta Ann , Erika Margaret , & Herbert Louis Kappel, Jr. joined their big sister to complete the family. Teresa married Ronald Stephens; to this union were born two beautiful daughters, Rebecca Lynn & Jennifer Diane. They would later divorce. Teresa enjoyed reading, cooking, camping, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and family. Teresa is survived by her daughter Rebecca Lynn Hoadley (Kevin), partner and soul mate Ronnie (Butch) Anderson, siblings Roberta Lopez, Erika Mendoza, & Herb Kappel (Angie), grandchildren Nataiela, Shelby, Trevon, Roxanne, Blake, bonus grandkids Kayla, Shelby, & Eric, 4 great-grandchildren & 1 due any day, fur baby Primo & numerous extended family and friends. Teresa was preceded in death by her precious daughter Jenn, her parents Trudi & Herb Kappel, Ma & Pa Anderson, & sister-in-law Barbara. Please join us to celebrate the life of Teresa on July 30, 2022 from 1-5 pm at Eagles Lodge 635 Hemmert Ave. Idaho Falls, ID. Teresa Elizabeth Stephens