Kye Joel Stephenson was born March 12, 1991 in Blackfoot Idaho to Buff & Stacey Stephenson. He was called home August 6, 2021. Raised in Blackfoot Kye graduated from Snake River High School in 2010. Go kart racing, wrecking with his crew- Damage Inc., football, loving & laughing with his mom, fishing with his Dad & boys, and spending time with his family were some of the many things he enjoyed. Kye met the love of his life, Alishia Delaney, in September 2011. They married July 30, 2016 & together have two beautiful boys, Sawyer William Stephenson (9) & Kohen Buff Stephenson (4). Kye was preceded in death by Annette Stephenson (Grandmother), Linda McNamara (Grandmother), Jeremy McNamara (Uncle), Robert Dugan (Grandfather-in-law), and KV Stephenson (Grandfather). A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Kye 3/12/1991 - 8/6/2021Stephenson