Born, April 11, 1955 in Billings Montana: died, Saturday, December 1, 2018, in Idaho Falls. She is the daughter of John E. Craighill and Agnes Davis Craighill. She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Stevens; her son, David E. Verwolf (Kendra) and three grandchildren. Siblings: Pat North (David); Earl Craighill, Carrie Craighill (Brent Marchbanks); Bill Craighill (Mary); and Tom Craighill (Sandy). She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim. Mary was admired by her co-workers, friends, family and everyone who knew her as a most competent, organized, friendly and intelligent employee, and for her inspirational courage, strong resolve, and cheerfulness in battling MS for 24 years. In lieu of flowers, she suggested donations to Habitat for Humanity (http://www.idahofallshabitat.org) , St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis TN 38101; St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or a charity of your choice. For the complete Obituary, go to http://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/obits, Hawker Funeral Home, Blackfoot ID 83221. Mary 4/11/1955 - 12/1/2018Craighill Verwolf Stevens