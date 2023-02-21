Teresa Stevens, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 18, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 13, 1956, in Soda Springs, Idaho, to Ramona Buchmiller Mclain and Hyrum Smith Mclain. She moved to Idaho Falls at the age of 8, where she finished grade school and eventually graduated from Skyline High School in 1974. She later earned her Associates Degree from Ricks College in 1976. On January 5, 1979, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Arden Stevens, in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. They met while working together in McDonalds. Together they raised four boys, Nathan, Daniel, Christian, and Andrew. Teresa was extremely dedicated to her family; attending school events, Church advancements, and even coaching several of their sports teams. She adored her 14 grandkids and spent hours making them each several custom blankets to cuddle up with. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicating countless hours of service to share her testimony, cook meals, lift up the sick and low of heart, and spread the love of her Savior. She was currently serving as the Relief Society President in the Cedar Ridge Ward. On top of all of this, she also worked a full time job, eventually retiring in 2019. She loved growing raspberries, making food, sewing, quilting, watching Hallmark movies, and literally giving the shoes and clothes off her own self to help others in need. Survivors are her husband, Donald Stevens; sons, Nathan (Roberta) Stevens of Iona, ID, Daniel (Kari) Stevens of Las Cruces, NM, Christian (Alyssa) Stevens of Layton, UT, and Andrew (Whitney) Stevens of Rigby, ID; sisters, Barbara (Jim) Creer of Richland, WA, Shirlee Mclain of Idaho Falls, ID, and Michelle Hunter of Fort Collins, CO; and 14 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kevin Mclain. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Idaho Falls Cedar Ridge Ward building, 3195 S Holmes Ave., with Bishop Brady Kay of the Idaho Falls Cedar Ridge Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave., and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Services can be seen live through a link found on Teresa's obituary at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Teresa 10/13/1956 - 2/18/2023Stevens
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.