Bud Lavell Stevenson of Idaho Falls passed away November 14, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children. Bud was born in Rupert, Idaho, on March 25, 1937, to William Albert and Maybell Bennett Stevenson. He grew up in Rupert helping on the family farm with his older brother and sister. As the baby of the family, he was doted on and was loved by his older siblings. His red hair was beautiful and always perfectly combed. Bud graduated from Rupert High School in 1955 where he was active in choir, drama and Future Farmers of America. He attended Brigham Young University (Provo) for a short time before returning to Rupert to help on the farm. Bud married Myrna Griffin on July 27, 1956, in the Idaho Falls Idaho temple. They initially lived in the Rupert area but eventually moved to Idaho Falls and made it their permanent residence. Theirs was a marriage of love, support, and devotion to raising their four beautiful children, Barry, Bruce, Jenilyn and Bryce. Not long after moving to Idaho Falls, Bud began working at the Argonne National Laboratory and retired with them in 1999 after 32 years. Bud loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a great example of faith to his family. His children, their spouses, and his grandchildren will always appreciate the way he loved them with a quiet tenderness of heart. He enjoyed snacking on cookies and ice cream treats and was always happy to share with the grandkids and great-grandkids. They would often go right to his cookie drawer when they came to visit. Bud was a quiet man who served with integrity and humility, and devoted his life to serving his Father in Heaven. His callings included service in various bishoprics, Gospel Doctrine instructor, and with the Young Men organization. His most treasured time was serving the members of the Idaho Falls Stake as a member of the Stake Presidency-nine years as a counselor, and nine more years as the Stake President. He truly loved and cared for the members of the Stake. Bud and Myrna served a mission to Lansing, Michigan from 2005-2006, where they worked in the mission office and enjoyed serving with the Elders and Sisters. They made lifelong friends and often enjoy sharing stories from that time in their life. Bud later served in the Idaho Falls temple as an ordinance worker and was later called to be a sealer. He loved his time in the temple. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 65 years and his children Bruce Stevenson of Meridian, Idaho; Jeni (Michael) Griffin of Idaho Falls; Bryce (Tina) Stevenson of Kuna, Idaho; daughter-in-law Judi Stevenson of Idaho Falls; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother Bert Stevenson of Rupert, Idaho. He was proceeded in death by his parents, five siblings, his son Barry and two grandsons Todd and Cameron. The family would like to thank the loving care provided by Hospice of Eastern Idaho and The Gables of Shelley who were so attentive to Bud during his final days. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Stake Center, 1155 1st Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will meet with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 am at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery in Ammon Idaho. The service will be available from the church via Zoom. Visit www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Bud-Stevenson to find the link and leave condolences. Bud 3/25/1937 - 11/14/2021Stevenson
