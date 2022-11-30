Barbara Ann Stewart, 84, of Idaho Falls, ID passed away November 26, 2022, at Gables of Shelley. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice. Barbara was born January 5, 1938, in Rupert, Idaho, to Denzel Lovoy Jensen and Marco Elizabeth Gibson Jensen. She grew up and attended schools in Rupert and graduated from Rupert High School. She also attended Ricks College. She worked as an RN for many years at the LDS Hospital. She married "Swede" Phares Young, Jr. on May 17, 1960. They were later divorced. She married Dr. Farrel Hansen on May 22, 1993. He passed away in 2009. On December 24, 2011, she married Joseph S Stewart in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Barbara and Joe made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served two full time 18 month missions for the church, in Mexico and Chile. She loved serving as a temple worker at the Idaho Falls Temple. She enjoyed reading, cross stitch, and painting animal portraits in oil and water color paints. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Joe Stewart of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Kevin (Sandra) Young of Baldwin City, KS; son, Greg (Karen) Young of Rigby, ID; son, Steve (Jan) Young of Kyle, TX; son, Justin "Boyd" DeSimone of Bermuda Dunes, CA; daughter, Debbie DeFilippis of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Mardene Smith, of AZ; sister, Gloria (Jim) Crowther of Pocatello, ID; stepson, Jerry (Roxie) Landon of Idaho Falls, ID; stepdaughter, Vicki Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; stepson, Rusty (Debi) Landon of Idaho Falls, ID; stepson, Jason (Trina) Stewart of Salt Lake City, UT; stepdaughter, Amy Thurman of Rexburg, ID; stepson, Tory (Joey) Stewart of Shelley, ID; and stepdaughter, Nicole (Scott) Couch, of Shelley, ID. She is also survived by 52 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Farrel Hansen; her parents, Denzel and Marco Jensen; her brother, Gary Jensen; her brother, John Jensen; her sister, Sandra Porter; and her son, Jeff Young. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Pioneer Ward, 2020 S. Charlotte Dr, with Bishop Wynn officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Heartfelt thanks on behalf of the family for everyone that loved and cared for her! Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Barbara 1/5/1938 - 11/26/2022Ann Stewart
