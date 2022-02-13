Larry Gene Stewart, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Larry was born July 31, 1942, in Brookings, South Dakota, to Ival Dean Stewart and Leva Ruth Anderson Stewart. Larry attended school in Shelley, Idaho, and after joining the navy, earned his GED. He served aboard the U.S.S. El Dorado as a sailmaker. Larry loved to work with his hands. He bucked hay and poured concrete, learned cabinet making from his father and became a journeyman carpenter. He tinkered with cars and was known for fixing what couldn't be fixed, which tickled him. He was a card carrying jack-of-all-trades and taught his kids the value of hard work. Most importantly, he took pride in everything he did. On July 16,1966, he married Karen Slate in Brea, California. They had two daughters, Tracy and Amanda. The family moved to Woodville, Idaho, where he worked as a hyster mechanic for R.T. French. They divorced in 1982. On September 19, 1986, he married Patricia Scheer and they made their home in Idaho Falls. He gained a stepson, Rori, and a stepdaughter, Jody, as well as three granddaughters Felicia, Miranda, and Amber, who were very dear to him. After retiring, the couple enjoyed camping in their fifth wheel, visiting relatives, and making many kinds of handmade gifts, from blankets to apple chips, for their loved ones. Larry was a member of Westernsprings Cowboy Church. He loved to hunt and fish. He was popular with the grandkids for his jerky making. Perhaps his favorite pastime was entertaining people with tales of his life (some of which were quite TALL) and shooting the breeze with his friends. He was kind hearted and loyal to those he loved and was firm when it came to his core beliefs of right and wrong. He was quick to make friends, fun to be around, and hard to forget. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Stewart, of Idaho Falls, ID; stepson Rori (Arlene) Leavitt of Shoreline, WA; stepdaughter Jody (John) Altieri of Brentwood, CA; daughter, Tracy (Brian) Yorker of Kent, WA; daughter, Amanda (Thomas Jr.) Aldrich of Covington, LA; grandchildren, Felicia Leavitt, April Huerta, Miranda Castillo, Brandon Yorker, Jacob Leavitt, Jessica Aldrich, Amanda Walker, Ian Westley Yorker, Jassmine Aldrich, Kennedy Kerins and Joshua Aldrich; also eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pauline May Barnes of Grants Pass, OR. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Oregon. The family would like to thank Larry Davis and Onni Harding for their ongoing love and support. You were and are a blessing and we are grateful. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Larry 2/2/1943 - 2/9/2022Stewart
