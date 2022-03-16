Maureen Erikson Stewart passed away peacefully Friday, March 11th, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Rexburg, Idaho on September 25th, 1934, to Elmer Raymond and LaVon Hamilton Erikson. She attended school in Rexburg and then went to work for General Electric out to the INEL then she later served a Latter Day Saint mission to Germany when she returned she went back to work for General Electric. In 1962, she married Arden Stewart and they moved to Teton where they farmed and raised their family. After her three children were all in school she went back to work working for Dr. Passey where she worked at the Rexburg Medical center as an office manager until she retired . She was a faithful member of the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in multiple callings in the church, one of which was playing the organ in sacrament meeting. She is survived by her husband Arden and her three children Erik(Bobbi) Stewart, Len (Angela) Stewart, and Karen (Wyatt) Rose and her two brothers Guy (Leloa) Erikson and Keith (Cora Ley) Erikson of Rexburg, She also survived by ten grandchildren and seven Great Grand Kids . She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday March the 21st, in the Teton 1st Ward Building. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Monday, March 21st, in the Teton 1st Ward Building, prior to services. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Maureen 9/25/1934 - 3/11/2022Stewart