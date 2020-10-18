Inez Stillwell, 93, of Shaver Lake, California, passed away on October 14, 2020, at Oakwood Gardens Care Center in Fresno, California. Inez was born March 16, 1927, in Ephraim, Utah, to Rollan Montgomery and Arvilla Anderson Montgomery. She was the oldest of three sisters. Inez attended school in West Point, Utah, until her family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she finished her senior year in Shelley. She attended one year of college at Brigham Young University. She then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, to attend airline school but ended up working for the telephone company. She met the love of her life, Glendon Nelson Stillwell, and on July 31, 1953, they were married. They were blessed with two children - Robert and Janet. The family spent a few years in Kansas City and Idaho Falls before moving to Hamilton, Montana, where they settled. After retirement Inez and Nelson moved to their farm in Yost, Utah, where Inez enjoyed gardening, building things with rocks, and spending time with her pet sheep and cats. Inez was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Nelson were sealed in the temple on October 28, 2017. Inez is survived by son, Robert (Kathy) Stillwell of Lindon, UT; daughter, Janet (James) Parr of Shaver Lake, CA; 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and sister, Lola Montgomery Morrison of Chula Vista, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Doris Montgomery Grover. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and will also be live streamed at www.woodfuneralhome.com so family and friends may participate remotely. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Inez 3/16/1927 - 10/14/2020Stillwell
