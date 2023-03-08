Andrew David Stoddard, 42, was a hilarious, happy, adventurous, and energetic husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Sadly, he passed away in the snowy mountains of Downey, Idaho on March 3, 2023, doing something he loved, snowmobiling. Andy was born to loving parents J. David and Cherie Stoddard in Logan, UT on July 28, 1980, which, in his own words was "the greatest day in all of your lives." As a young boy, he spent his time rounding up every neighborhood kid he could find, playing steal the flag, floating the canal, riding dirt bikes, and getting everyone into unexpected predicaments. Andy's family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho when he was one year old, and they had eight great years there before moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho. He attended Osgood Elementary, Eagle Rock Jr. High and graduated from Skyline High School in 1998. After high school, he served a mission in Taiwan, and became fluent in Mandarin Chinese. He was very committed to the work. He shared his powerful testimony, bringing many unto Christ through his words, his spirit, and his love of others as he served with all his heart. His charismatic personality and happy disposition drew people of all ages and backgrounds to him. Many people consider him their best friend. His long list of hobbies includes all things outdoors, motorized, athletic and adventurous. Andy was highly intelligent. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Idaho State University and earned a DDS in Dentistry from Virginia Commonwealth University. He and his family settled in Pocatello, Idaho where he owned his own dental practice. Andy was a devoted husband. He loved his wife Brooklyn with all his energy, which was a lot. They had a beautiful relationship and laughed together often. He was a wonderful father to his 4 fantastic kids. His family was his pride and joy. Most everything he did, he did for them. He lived all out and loved all in. He served others with all he had and had a powerful testimony of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. He had many callings in the church and especially loved teaching Sunday School and Young Men's. Most recently, he served in the Bishopric of their ward. He had a unique ability to be spiritual and hilarious at the same time, all the time. His vocabulary was equal parts scripture, movie quotes, and comical nicknames. He had an innate ability and desire to seize the day and live life to the fullest. A man with few missed opportunities, many friends, and endless epic stories. He is survived by his loving wife Brooklyn, and his four phenomenal kids Daxton (17), Ashlyn (14), Addisyn (10) and Easton (6) and everyone else because no one could keep up with him. He was never afraid to be the first to try something new. Visitation with family and friends will be held Thursday from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Tyhee LDS Stake Center, 12146 W Tyhee Rd, Pocatello, Idaho. Services will be held Friday at 11:00 am at the Tyhee LDS Stake Center, 12146 W Tyhee Rd, Pocatello, Idaho, and a luncheon to follow for close friends and family. Interment will be at the New Sweden Cemetery, despite his implicit request in his will to be buried in the Scotty's Drive-In parking lot. In lieu of flowers, Andy would want you to drink a cream soda and go explore the great outdoors. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting wilksfuneralhome.com. A webcast of the service will also be available on the website and can be accessed via Andrew Stoddard's Tribute Wall. Andrew 7/28/1980 - 3/3/2023David Stoddard
