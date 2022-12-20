Bessie Stoddard, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 17, 2022. Bessie was born May 9, 1941, in Burley, Utah, to Ivan Beard Richins and Ceilia Louise Tadlock Richins. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended cosmetology school at Excelces Beauty School. On August 29, 1964, she married Clayne Johnson Stoddard in Reno, NV. Bessie and Clayne made their home in Rigby, Idaho, where Bessie worked as a cosmetologist. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While living in Rigby she served as Relief Society President and in Young Women's and Primary. She enjoyed being a homemaker, attending car shows and bowling. Bessie is survived by her son, Kelly (Glenna) Young of Pocatello, ID; sister, Carol Hurley of Ammon, ID; grandchildren, Kody (Mary), Kyle, and Korry, all of Pocatello, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayne Johnson Stoddard; sisters, Jeanie Richins and Annetta Golie. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Bishop Aaron Gardner officiating. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bessie 5/9/1941 - 12/17/2022Stoddard
