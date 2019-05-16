Clayne Johnson Stoddard, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 15, 2019, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Clayne was born March 24, 1937, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Calvin Stoddard and LaVinna Clara Johnson Stoddard. He grew up and attended schools in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. He also attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University in Provo. On August 29, 1964, he married Bessie Joan Richins in Reno, Nevada. They were sealed together in the Idaho Falls Temple on their 25th Anniversary. Clayne and Bess made their home in Rigby, Idaho, later moving to Ammon. Clayne was part owner of Stoddard lumber mill in St. Anthony with his brothers. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed car shows with both new and old cars, and cheering for the New England Patriots, and rock 'n roll music. Clayne is survived by his loving wife, Bess Stoddard of Ammon, ID; sister, Beverly (Gary) Blunck of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Ronald (Elaine) Stoddard of St. Anthony, ID; sister, Julie (Steve) Metcalf of Twin Falls, ID; and sister-in-law, Gayle (Gary, deceased) Stoddard of Salt Lake City, UT. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary Stoddard. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Ammon 18th Ward, 4363 East 17th Street, with Bishop J.T. Carle officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Clayne 3/24/1937 - 5/15/2019Stoddard