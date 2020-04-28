Dan Timmerman Stoddard, 75, passed away April 22, 2020, due to complications of COPD. He is survived by his brother, Robert Stoddard, of Forest Grove, Oregon; sister, Christy Graf of Alamo, Nevada; brother, Bradley Stoddard of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; and brother, Kevin Stoddard, of Haines, Alaska. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Betty Stoddard, and his sister, Janet Cleverly. Dan was born March 8th, 1945, in Rexburg, Idaho. At the time of his birth, Dan's father was deployed as a pilot in the South Pacific Theatre of World War II. Dan's father did not see Dan until he was 9 months old, when he returned from the war. Dan and his family lived in Idaho Falls where they spent the winters, with summers being spent in Island Park where his grandparents and extended family owned Stoddard Lumber Co. Dan loved being at the sawmill where he spent his early childhood summers playing in the meadows and small streams at the base of Mount Sawtelle. The day before Dan was supposed to start kindergarten, Dan's eye was injured during play. The doctors had to remove a portion of his eye resulting in the loss of most of his vision his right eye. During the winters, Dan attended school in Idaho Falls at Eastside Elementary School, Emerson Elementary School, O.E. Bell Jr. High School, and Idaho Falls High School, where graduated in 1963. During his school years, Dan worked part time for his uncle at Garland Call Pole and Log Company running machinery to process logs into power poles. Upon graduation from high school, Dan enrolled in the West Coast School of Professional Photography at the University of San Diego where he completed the course of study and then began a photography career in Idaho Falls. Dan purchased Staker Photography in Idaho Falls where he provided portraiture, wedding, school, and commercial photography. During his career as a photographer, he contracted and performed over 30,000 different photo events. Dan also photographed special events such as the installation of the Angel Moroni being mounted on the Idaho Falls Temple and the replacement of the bulb turbines for Idaho Falls power. Dan's hobbies included playing pool, building and flying radio controlled model airplanes, and playing golf. He golfed frequently and played with his father several times a week in his later years. Dan enjoyed playing pool, and he spent a great deal of time at the Pockets Pool establishment where he had many friends and where he shared his pool playing expertise with those that were interested in learning the game. Dan never married or had children, but he had a wonderful relationship with his many nieces and nephews. He would always take the opportunity to spend time with them at family activities, and he was one of their favorite uncles. He always made himself available to photograph their special events, weddings, and family portraiture. A graveside service, with social distancing sensitivity, will be held at 1:00 p.m. April 30, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4600 South Yellowstone Avenue, Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to The Development Workshop. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dan 3/8/1945 - 4/22/2020Stoddard
