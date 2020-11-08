Dennis E. Stoddard passed away Nov. 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born on June 1, 1943 to Wilford and Ireta Winward Stoddard. He was the 15th of 16 children, eight boys and eight girls. He was raised in Shelley and attended Shelley schools. At the age of 16 he decided school was not for him and went to Wolverine and worked on a cattle ranch. Every day was spent riding a big red horse and checking the cattle in the canyons, keeping them pushed back off roadways and checking for any sickness. This was quite an experience, but he loved it, the days were long, and the work was hard but rewarding. Denny married LaRue Cox on April 15, 1965. They lived in Shelley then moved to Pingree for two years and then American Falls for one year. There he worked for Clover Club Farms. They moved back to Shelley where they have lived since. After moving back Denny worked various truck driving jobs which included, construction and potato hauling for Sunspiced, D&D, and GPOD. Summers were spent in Wolverine and in 1997 they built a cabin together; they spent a lot of time there together and with family and friends. Denny is survived by his wife LaRue, son Jay (Junean) Stoddard, daughter Terese (Brandon) Lott. Five grandchildren Chase (Courtney), Krissy (Alex), Bailey (Sam), Addison, Peyton. 3 Great-Grandchildren Lennon, Bridger, Buxton. Brothers Fred and Martin. Sisters Violet, Connie, Louise. He is proceeded in death by his Parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters and a grandson Tanner Stoddard. We would like to thank the staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their care. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street, Shelley. The family requests all in attendance to please wear a mask. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:30 till 1:45 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Dennis 6/1/1943 - 11/4/2020E. Stoddard