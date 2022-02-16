John H. Stoddard, 75, passed away Feb 14th at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born to Jack and Venice Stoddard January 2nd 1947 in his Grandmother Hill's home. He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in 1965, and served in the National Guard in Vietnam for one year in 1968-1969. His first marriage was to Kathy Rowley in 1968. They had five children: Jory (Mike) Kelley, Megan (Cliff) Robertson, Danielle (Ben) Harris, Jack (Annie) Stoddard, and Erica (Ryan) Stoddard-Eldridge. His second marriage was to Lynda Faye Bowen Wheeler in 1985. Who brought four of her own; Mike (Tricia) Hartley, Devanie (Steve) Dennison, Jared (Camille) Wheeler, and Tyson (David) Wheeler. He enjoyed yard work, time with family, and always loved a good joke. He was passionate about genealogy and his service at the Rexburg temple. He had 30 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. His siblings are Pam (Lloyd) Moon, and Shirley (Rod) Weekes. He was preceded in death by his Father Jack, Mother Venice, and grandson Morgan. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Plano Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17, at Flamm Funeral Home and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Friday, February 18, in the Plano Chapel, prior to services. Interment will be in the Plano Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. John 1/2/1947 - 2/14/2022Stoddard