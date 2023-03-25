Kyle J Stoddard, age 88, passed away peacefully at home in Monteview, Idaho, Tuesday March 14, 2023. Kyle was born May 21, 1934 in Edmonds, Idaho, now known as Plano, to Russell Kenneth and Pearl Hendricks Stoddard. He was the third child in a family of six siblings. He attended grade school at Edmonds. Later the family moved to Dubois, Idaho where he attended Clark County Elementary and Clark County High School. Kyle honorably served our nation in the United States Army as a member of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, the Army's top ceremonial unit. Members of this regiment served as the official honor guard for the nation's capital. He trained and rode the horses used for special events while stationed at Fort Myer, Virginia. He received his basic training and advanced infantry training at Fort Carson, Colorado. He served two years active duty and four years in the reserves receiving an honorable discharge (1956-1962). Kyle married Ailene Vadnais, on May 12, 1962 in beautiful Kilgore, Idaho. They made their first home on the Bond ranch, west of Dubois where he worked. In 1963 they moved to St. Anthony, Idaho where Kyle ran the Phillips 66 Service Station. Preferring country life, they took the opportunity to run the Phillips 66 Service Station and bulk plant in Monteview. They soon grew to love the people in Monteview and enjoyed this new endeavor. Their daughter Debra and son Russell were born during this period and quickly became the highlight of their lives. Deciding to return to a farm and ranch life, Kyle sold his inventory at the station and purchased ground in Monteview where the family made their home, farmed and ranched. He loved the opportunity this way of life provided of working together as a family. He enjoyed the beautiful mountains enhancing the Monteview background where he worked and spent most of his days. Kyle worked hard throughout his life and found fulfillment in his work. He created well laid out farms that enabled the work to be efficient and the land productive. Mechanically inclined he was a natural running the machinery and repairing most of the equipment. His family admired the diversity of his capabilities in all aspects of his life. He seemed to find a way to make everything work. Kyle loved horses. He enjoyed tending to the work with the cattle horseback in the beautiful mountain areas where summer range was located. He and Ailene spent many days riding the horses while taking care of the cattle. He often told her they were just like an old team of horses; one did not work well without the other. Central to his heart was his family. He was a devoted husband that loved and appreciated his wife Ailene, who worked hard by his side. Debra and Russell felt they were blessed with the best in a father. He was not just a father, but a best friend. They treasured their time together. He was a loving and supportive grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed quality time with his family as they made priceless memories throughout the years. His sacrifices were quiet, his life was love expressed. Kyle was not an individual who needed anything to compel him to be a good person. This was simply at the core of who he was. He appreciated and loved life. He was a gift to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, loved forever and never forgotten. He was preceded in death by his wife Ailene, his father and mother Russell Kenneth and Pearl Stoddard, and a brother Ross Stoddard. He is survived by his daughter Debra (Terry) Kofoed of Rigby, son Russell (Kristen) Stoddard of Monteview, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandchildren, brothers Roy (Joan) Stoddard, Spence (Delores) Stoddard, Gene (Linda) Stoddard, a sister Karlene Shupe, and sister-in-law Bonnie Stoddard. Graveside Services will be held Friday March 31, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Terreton, Idaho, with a Luncheon to follow for family and friends at the Monteview LDS Church. If inclement weather, services will be relocated to the Monteview LDS Church following the Military Rites and Dedicatory Prayer. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Enhabit Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the West Jefferson Senior Citizens Center. Kyle 5/21/1934 - 3/14/2023J Stoddard
+3
+3
Trending Now
-
Employee at air conditioner company accused of stealing $13,200
-
In retirement, Karole Honas reflects on decades working at Channel 8
-
Idaho Falls man gets five years minimum for sex abuse of children
-
American League Central Preview Capsules
-
Idaho Health director files petition against action by attorney general's office
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.