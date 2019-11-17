Mary Helen Stoddard, 62, of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Taylorsville, Utah, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Mary was born December 17, 1956 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Larry Franklin Walrath and Phyllis Jean Randall Walrath. She was raised in Idaho Falls, with the exception of one year in Texas City, Texas. Mary attended Holy Rosary and Hillview Elementary Schools, Central Jr. High, and Skyline High School. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1974 and attended Eastern Idaho Vocational Technical School. On June 17, 1978, Mary married Brad Stoddard in Idaho Falls. They had two children - daughter Mary Nicole and son Seth Stoddard. The family moved from Idaho Falls to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1983 and then to Albuquerque in 1985 and Rio Rancho in 1987. After Mary and Brad divorced, Mary lived in New Mexico, Idaho, and Utah. Mary worked in the banking and mortgage industries; she founded Aztec Mortgage, Inc. in Albuquerque and was president and business manager until 2008, when she sold the business to move back to Idaho. She truly enjoyed her work and was a highly respected business woman. Mary loved horses. As a young teenager, she rode in the Idaho Falls Junior Posse. She also loved music. Her father taught her how to sing in harmony and play the guitar and tambourine. She and her brothers, Steve and Joe, played in a family band with their dad - The Family Plan -- entertaining folks all over eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Mary loved cooking and was a fabulous cook. Her fried chicken and mashed potatoes were the envy of all. She loved to sew and sewed clothes for her family and other loved ones. She also loved watching cooking shows on TV while relaxing after work. After moving to New Mexico, Mary enjoyed golfing with friends, attending / watching horse races, and learning about New Mexico history and visiting historic sites and museums. Mary was a woman of dignity, class, extreme beauty and grace. She had many friends and business acquaintances and was loved by everyone she met. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Larry & Phyllis Walrath. She is survived by her children, Seth Ryan Stoddard of Vancouver, BC, and MaryNicole Stoddard Wellman (Ethan) of Albuquerque, NM; four brothers - Larry Stephen Walrath of Taylorsville, UT; Joseph Franklin (Stephanie) Walrath of Idaho Falls, ID; David Charles Walrath (Tara) of Idaho Falls, ID; John Paul Walrath (Gretchen Matthern) of Idaho Falls, ID; and Barbara Jean Gomperts (Mark) of Burke, VA; and three grandchildren - Kai Ryan Cook, Rhys Andrew Wellman, and Nova Elise Wellman, all of Albuquerque, NM. A celebration of her life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Mary 12/17/1956 - 11/11/2019Helen Stoddard