"Speak your truth." Timothy K. Stoddard, born January 26, 1956, spoke his truth with every cell of his body, every day, every minute of his life. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we now remember him, as he passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. Tim always spoke his truth, was a creative pioneer, and did this fiercely. He lived an amazing and colorful life full of accomplishments from academics to incredible art. He was known for his wise, witty, artsy, smart, and quirky personality. "Sometimes you need to break an egg to make an omelet," a saying Tim lived by. He was never afraid of the cards the world dealt him but had big dreams that he didn't just dream: he chased after them. Tim grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho and graduated from Skyline High School, class of 1974. He later studied science and art at the University of Idaho from 1974-1978. He then pursued his dream in art and painting on tile (creating murals) and soon was known as the "Titan of Tile." Tim tiled and created intricate murals for celebrity mansions in Malibu, CA, as well as installing ornate marble in the Boise Idaho capital building. Tim also created a Mediterranean 8X10 foot mural in a skyline structure in downtown Boise, Idaho. His tile work was beyond anything ordinary; he mastered capturing people's visions and created art that will live on. The "Titan of Tile" was not just an artist. He was also a strong advocate for what he believed in. He felt passionately about saving the salmon and fought for this endlessly. He believed in implementing yoga and in schools. He spoke his thoughts loud and clear in politics. He was adventurous, living in multiple places in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. Tim loved the outdoors and wilderness. He deeply cherished his family's cabin in the Yukon Territory in Canada and had a special respect for the Great Outdoors. He was an expert snow skier, loved mountain climbing, fly fishing, or anything that connected him to the Earth. He had each of his kids comfortable skiing on the slopes from the moment they were able to walk. Starwatching, astrology, Buddhism and the Dalia Lama, film making, writing, and even quantum physics, were subjects Tim was fascinated by, and knew more about, than most could imagine. Over the past few years, Tim returned to Moscow, ID and the University of Idaho, to pursue a dream in Chemistry with goals to increase hydrogen efficiency use to help solve the world's energy crisis. His kids though were the love of his life. During his early years and his time in LA, he met the mother of his 3 children, Kim Stoddard, and was married for 25 years. To know Tim, was to know his kids. He loved them beyond belief and always supported them in their endeavors. Tim is survived by his 3 children, Eugene Thor Stoddard (Nicole), Monica Nicole Teichert (Jay), and Stanley James Stoddard. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim, Steve, Bruce (Terry), and Greg. He deeply loved his grandchildren, Juniper and Bridget Stoddard, and his nieces and nephews, Nicholas Stoddard, Stacy Isemonger (Heath), Dustin Stoddard, and Jessica Zyk (Tim). He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Darrell Cabble (DC) and Jacqueline Therese Stoddard, his brother Brad, and his nephew Dylan Stoddard. Services and a celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2023. Notices will be posted for this for friends and family. In the words of our father and brother Tim, Namaste. Tim 1/26/1956 - 11/22/2022Stoddard
